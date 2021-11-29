Ambarella Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+444.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.35M (+61.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.