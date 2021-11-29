JinkoSolar Holding Q3 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Nov. 29, 2021 12:06 PM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-98.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JKS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The stock has gained 4.13% following Q2 earnings release on Sep.15.
- Q2 shipments were 5,203 MW (3,976MW for solar modules, 1,227 MW for cells and wafers), total shipments down 2.8% sequentially, and up 16.4% year over year.
- For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects total shipments to be in the range of 5 GW to 5.5 GW (solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.5 GW to 5 GW). Total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.37 billion vs. consensus of $1.60B. Gross margin for the third quarter is expected to be between 12% and 15%.
- YTD the company's shares have dropped more than 14.13% in value.
