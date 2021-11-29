Lundin Energy exploring potential $10B sale - Bloomberg

Industrial oil rig offshore platform: away from a sustainable resource

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF) is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale that could rank as one of the largest European oil and gas deals in years, Bloomberg reports.
  • Lundin shares have climbed nearly 50% YTD in Stockholm, giving the company a market cap of ~93B kronor ($10.2B).
  • An investment vehicle controlled by Lundin family trusts is the company's biggest shareholder with a 33% stake, according to Bloomberg, and a sale would help the owners get out of their largest oil and gas holding while maintaining interests in copper producer Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), precious metal miner Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF) and gold developer Bluestone Resources (OTCQB:BBSRF).
  • Lundin Energy has "a lot of large potentially very profitable projects that should ensure continuing rapid production growth," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
