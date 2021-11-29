Brazil's NuBank is said to be evaluating reducing IPO valuation
Nov. 29, 2021 1:15 PM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU)BRK.B, TCEHYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Popular Latin American neobank NuBank (NU) is said to be considering reducing the valuation for its upcoming initial public offering after a recent slump in global technology stocks.
- Nubank, who's backers include Warren Buffett and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), is looking at cutting the proposed price range of $10 to $11/share, according to a Bloomberg report. A new price range wasn't known.
- Earlier this month, NuBank (NU) released details for a planned U.S./Brazilian dual-listing IPO that could value the company at up to $50B.
- NU’s pre-IPO backers include not only Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) but also A-list investment firms DST, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.
- Also see SA contributor Noah Wilson's piece entitled "Nubank Is On The Path To Greatness."