Nov. 29, 2021

  • Popular Latin American neobank NuBank (NU) is said to be considering reducing the valuation for its upcoming initial public offering after a recent slump in global technology stocks.
  • Nubank, who's backers include Warren Buffett and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), is looking at cutting the proposed price range of $10 to $11/share, according to a Bloomberg report. A new price range wasn't known.
  • Earlier this month, NuBank (NU) released details for a planned U.S./Brazilian dual-listing IPO that could value the company at up to $50B.
  • NU’s pre-IPO backers include not only Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) but also A-list investment firms DST, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.
