IronNet PT lowered as analyst expects ARR to fall short of estimates
Nov. 29, 2021 2:05 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IronNet (IRNT -5.5%) price target lowered to $10 from $27 at Jefferies as Analyst Joseph Gallo expects ARR to miss guidance.
- ARR has declined sequentially and total revenue fell Y/Y the past two quarters which elevates the risk profile for the stocks.
- Analyst Joseph Gallo keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
- The company faces "tough" consensus expectations for 68% Y/Y revenue growth in its first quarter as a public company and will be graded on its performance vs. its optimistic guidance to double annual recurring revenue in Q3.
- The company is at high risk of performing badly on inferior profitability and decelerating momentum vs. other Information Technology stocks.
- Quant ratings for the stock is Very Bearish as it has underperformed the broader market index over the period of one month.