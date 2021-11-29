IronNet PT lowered as analyst expects ARR to fall short of estimates

Nov. 29, 2021 2:05 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • IronNet (IRNT -5.5%) price target lowered to $10 from $27 at Jefferies as Analyst Joseph Gallo expects ARR to miss guidance.
  • ARR has declined sequentially and total revenue fell Y/Y the past two quarters which elevates the risk profile for the stocks.
  • Analyst Joseph Gallo keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
  • The company faces "tough" consensus expectations for 68% Y/Y revenue growth in its first quarter as a public company and will be graded on its performance vs. its optimistic guidance to double annual recurring revenue in Q3.
  • The company is at high risk of performing badly on inferior profitability and decelerating momentum vs. other Information Technology stocks.
  • Quant ratings for the stock is Very Bearish as it has underperformed the broader market index over the period of one month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.