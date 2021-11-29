eHealth drops as Deutsche Bank cuts price target on "disastrous" results
Nov. 29, 2021 2:07 PM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- eHealth (EHTH -1.6%) falls after Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill lowered the firm's price target to $19 from $86 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
- Hill said "There is no nice way of characterizing the results as anything less than disastrous," commenting on eHealth's Q3 earnings.
- The stock dropped 40% following earnings miss on Nov.8 from the last traded price of about $40/share. Take a look at the stock's last 6-month price performance.
- On Nov. 12, the SA Quant rating warned that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly, with declining growth and inferior profitability to the point that it gets a Very Bearish rating from the system.
- The company has ROE Growth of -32.61% while the Financials sector median is -1.47%.
- On the contrary, Seeking Alpha contributor Jim Roumell argued that "eHealth is Oversold, Misunderstood; And Out Of Favor Company Provides Excellent Risk/Return Opportunity" and rated the stock Very Bullish.