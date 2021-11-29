FMC upgraded to Buy at BofA on potential for further margin expansion

Nov. 29, 2021 2:27 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Crop sprayer

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

  • FMC Corp. (FMC +1.7%) moves higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $125 price target, up from $112, seeing increased pricing discipline among ag-chem companies with potential for further margin expansion as manufacturing costs begin to abate.
  • BofA raises its FY 2022 EBITDA estimate for FMC by $100M to $155M, now assuming a 5% higher net realized price vs. just 2% previously, partly offset by higher incremental costs of $125M from $100M prior.
  • With higher pricing offsetting cost inflation, BofA's gross margin estimate for 2022 increases to 46%, up from 44% levels in 2020-21 and back to 2018-19 levels.
  • FMC recently reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings while raising its full-year forecast.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.