FMC upgraded to Buy at BofA on potential for further margin expansion
Nov. 29, 2021 2:27 PM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- FMC Corp. (FMC +1.7%) moves higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $125 price target, up from $112, seeing increased pricing discipline among ag-chem companies with potential for further margin expansion as manufacturing costs begin to abate.
- BofA raises its FY 2022 EBITDA estimate for FMC by $100M to $155M, now assuming a 5% higher net realized price vs. just 2% previously, partly offset by higher incremental costs of $125M from $100M prior.
- With higher pricing offsetting cost inflation, BofA's gross margin estimate for 2022 increases to 46%, up from 44% levels in 2020-21 and back to 2018-19 levels.
- FMC recently reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings while raising its full-year forecast.