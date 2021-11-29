Canaccord's Dwyer, Citi looking to buy equity dips
Nov. 29, 2021 2:48 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)SP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Stocks are rebounding today and any further declines due to worries about Omicron set up as buying opportunities, according to equity strategists.
- Canaccord's Tony Dwyer says history points to a better risk-reward picture through the end of the year.
- It would be a unique occurrence for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to be up 18% at the end of October and then down November and December, Dwyer writes in a note.
- "In the 12 prior occurrences, the median gain from the October close into year-end was 6.01%, with a median maximum loss of -1.29%," he says.
- "The combination of history and the current status of our most sensitive tactical indicators suggest adding risk exposure for the year-end opportunity."
- Citi says a selloff in global markets makes sense given bad COVID news added to frothy sentiment, extended valuations and fiscal tightening. But its "Bear Market Checklist" recommends investors buy the dip.
- "Our global 'Bear Market Checklist' does not look especially extended (7.5/18 red flags)," strategists led by Robert Buckland write. "Valuations look stretched, but other factors (credit spreads, fund flows) are not yet especially extended. The US (9.5/18 red flags) looks more extended than EM or Europe (5 and 6 out of 18)."
- In the U.S., HY and IG spreads, equity risk premium and the 10-year to 2-year yield curve look positive, according to the list. So do equity fund flows, capex growth, M&A and asset/equity.
- The "intensity of Friday’s declines was compounded by the calendar (essentially holiday trade) and valuations (as the market was priced for relative perfection)," Kinsale Trading writes. "But while clearly Omicron is a risk to the rally and needs to be monitored, it is not a 'bearish gamechanger' in its current state and while it will cause near-term volatility, especially in the travel and leisure names and cyclicals, unless it 'breaks through' a vaccine, then like the Delta variant, an Omicron pullback or correction should ultimately be temporary, and will likely present a longer-term buying opportunity."
- Retail investors embraced buy-the-dip on Friday with the second-largest day of net stock buying.