Petros Pharma, Qualigen see dramatic rises amid social media buzz, short squeezes
Nov. 29, 2021 2:34 PM ETQualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN), PTPIBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Microcaps Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI +104.3%) and Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN +24.4%) are among the best performing biotechs today as discussion of the companies accelerates on social media and potential short squeezes taking place.
- Message volume on Stocktwits for Petros is up 94% more than average. Stock volume in Petros, as of 2:30 PM, is ~201.6M shares. Average daily volume is 6.6M shares.
- By comparison, Qualigen is seeing a more modest upswing. Volume as of 2:30 PM is ~35.8M shares. Average daily volume is ~5.3M shares.
- Petros shares surged last week after announcing its annual shareholder meeting for next month.