What to look for in Zscaler's FQ1 2022 results?

Zscaler headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.33M (+48.9% Y/Y).
  • Quick look at what happened in FQ4, as the stock marginally dipped.
  • For fiscal year 2022, the company expected revenue of $940M to $950M, adjusted EPS of $0.52 to $0.56 and billings of $1.23B-1.25B.
  • Overall, the stock has jumped 69% on a YTD basis and ~130% over the year.

