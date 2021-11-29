What to look for in Zscaler's FQ1 2022 results?
Nov. 29, 2021 2:53 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.33M (+48.9% Y/Y).
- Quick look at what happened in FQ4, as the stock marginally dipped.
- For fiscal year 2022, the company expected revenue of $940M to $950M, adjusted EPS of $0.52 to $0.56 and billings of $1.23B-1.25B.
- Overall, the stock has jumped 69% on a YTD basis and ~130% over the year.
- Stock has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating, and an average target price of $322.34
- Over the last 2 years, ZS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Some contributor comments on the stock: 'Financial fundamentals are exceptionally strong and improving, and we see no let-up in end-user demand.'
- In addition, stock is higher amid PT raised by two analyst.
- Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintains a 'Strong Buy' on the stock, raises price target to $390.
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $326 to $380.
- A look at performance against peers over the past one year.
- Among peers, VMware, edged lower with mixed Q4 outlook; Palo Alto Networks raises outlook as security demand grows