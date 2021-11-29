Nornickel hikes capex forecast to $35B over next decade

  • Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY +1.3%) raises its 2021-30 capital spending estimate by $6B to $35B to reflect higher construction costs and increased investment in energy infrastructure upgrades.
  • Nornickel also increases its long-term strategic ambitions for metals production, aiming for 25%-35% growth in nickel volumes, 50%-60% in platinum group metals and 25%-35% in copper.
  • The company also targets to gain a substantial market share in the battery segment through supply agreements and deeper integration into the European battery value chain, including research and partnerships.
  • Nornickel also recommends an interim dividend of $3.2B and its management expects to stick to its dividend policy with the final payment for 2021, Senior VP Sergey Dubovitsky tells Reuters.
  • Norilsk Nickel offers "high dividends, commodity exposure and improved ESG at a low price,"Gleb Krivosheev writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
