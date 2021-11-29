Zynga signs multi-year partnership with racing icon Ken Block for CSR Racing 2
Nov. 29, 2021 3:47 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- NaturalMotion, a subsidiary of Zynga (ZNGA -4.5%) is the official game partner of professional rally driver and Internet phenomenon, Ken Block, for drag racing mobilegame, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2).
- In the game, players collect and tune the hottest and latest cars to compete on tracks – all in unsurpassed state of the art graphics and high visual fidelity.
- CSR2 kicks off its partnership with Ken Block with the premiere of the Hoonicorn vs.
- “I am stoked to kick off this exciting partnership with CSR2, which enables players around the world to experience the thrill and adrenaline of driving the Hoonicorn from the comfort of their mobile phone. Racing my daughter, Lia, in the game makes this campaign so fun to me, and I look forward to sharing my passion for racing with the CSR2 gaming community.” said Ken Block.