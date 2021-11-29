Dick's, other sporting goods retailers fall as Black Friday traffic remains below 2019 levels
- DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS -4.4%) finishes the day in the red as investors react to analyst notes regarding the company's earnings reports and Black Friday traffic.
- Wells Fargo's Kate Fitzsimmons said that the results raised questions about the 2022 growth trajectory, despite better earnings than expected. Agreeing, Cowen’s John Kernan wrote that the "muted reaction to another stellar quarter from a sales and margin standpoint suggests there lacks consensus on omni-channel productivity and gross margin levels into FY22 and beyond.”
- Meanwhile, Black Friday traffic wasn't as good as investors had hoped, with Placer.ai reporting that traffic at DKS was down 26% from 2019 levels. DA Davidson analysts said that stores appeared "crowded for a normal day," but not compared to previous Black Fridays.
- Other sporting goods retailers including Hibbett (HIBB -4.8%), Big 5 (BGFV -4.1%), and Foot Locker (FL -1.4%) are also trending downwards.
- Last week, Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart said that the fourth quarter was off to a strong start at the sporting goods retailer.