Werner Enterprises acquires NEHDS to boost final mile capabilities

Nov. 29, 2021

  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announces that it closed on a deal to acquire final mile carrier NEHDS for a purchase price of $64M, which includes a $4M earnout.
  • NEHDS operates a fleet of over 400 delivery trucks primarily in the Northeast and Midwest U.S. corridors. The company delivers primarily big and bulky products using two-person delivery teams performing residential and commercial deliveries through a network of 19 cross dock, warehouse and customer facilities.
  • The deal is called a significant step forward in Werner's (WERN) Final Mile delivery program.
  • The company financed the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and existing credit facilities.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on WERN stepped down to Neutral on October 11.
