Sonos may unveil smaller, cheaper subwoofer--report
Nov. 29, 2021 5:10 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)AAPL, FB, GOOGBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) may unveil a new, smaller and cheaper subwoofer, according to a leak from its smartphone app, The Verge reports.
- The subwoofer, which could be known as the "Sub Mini" is likely to be "smaller" and "cylindrical" according to the Verge, which cited a person on Reddit who first spotted the as-yet-unveiled device.
- In comparison, Sonos' (SONO) existing third-generation Sub, which costs $749, is bulky and square-shaped. The existing Sub comes in both black and white and lets music listeners hear "every detail in the music and get a home theater experience that will give [them] goosebumps," the company writes on its website.
- Sonos (SONO) has not yet responded to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- The possible product unveiling from the Santa Barbara, Ca-based Sonos (SONO) comes weeks after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled new colors of its HomePod mini. As of November 1, Apple's (AAPL) smart home speaker was available for sale in yellow, orange, blue, white and space gray for $99.
- Meta (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) also have smart home products, with the Facebook Portal and Google Nest Audio speaker, respectively.
- Sonos (SONO) shares rose 1.2% on Monday to finish at $32.62. The company got a boost earlier this month after reporting strong quarterly revenue growth.