Sonos may unveil smaller, cheaper subwoofer--report

Nov. 29, 2021 5:10 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)AAPL, FB, GOOGBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor10 Comments

Sonos Exhibition "Play - A Visual Music Experience"

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) may unveil a new, smaller and cheaper subwoofer, according to a leak from its smartphone app, The Verge reports.
  • The subwoofer, which could be known as the "Sub Mini" is likely to be "smaller" and "cylindrical" according to the Verge, which cited a person on Reddit who first spotted the as-yet-unveiled device.
  • In comparison, Sonos' (SONO) existing third-generation Sub, which costs $749, is bulky and square-shaped. The existing Sub comes in both black and white and lets music listeners hear "every detail in the music and get a home theater experience that will give [them] goosebumps," the company writes on its website.
  • Sonos (SONO) has not yet responded to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • The possible product unveiling from the Santa Barbara, Ca-based Sonos (SONO) comes weeks after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled new colors of its HomePod mini. As of November 1, Apple's (AAPL) smart home speaker was available for sale in yellow, orange, blue, white and space gray for $99.
  • Meta (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) also have smart home products, with the Facebook Portal and Google Nest Audio speaker, respectively.
  • Sonos (SONO) shares rose 1.2% on Monday to finish at $32.62. The company got a boost earlier this month after reporting strong quarterly revenue growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.