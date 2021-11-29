Ampco-Pittsburgh subsidiary secures contract aiding U.S. Army
Nov. 29, 2021 4:34 PM ETAmpco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Buffalo Pumps Division of Air & Liquid Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) has been selected by Fincantieri Marinette Marine to supply centrifugal pumps to be used in the construction of first-in-class, guided-missile frigates for the U.S. Navy.
- Under the contract, Buffalo Pumps will provide centrifugal pumps for nine onboard services, including seawater cooling, circulation pumps, and titanium fire pumps.
The contract term covers six years and has a ceiling value of $22M if all options and award terms are exercised.
Shipments are expected to begin in late 2022.