Air Industries expands and extends credit facility
Nov. 29, 2021 4:36 PM ETAir Industries Group (AIRI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Air Industries (NYSE:AIRI) trades 6.7% higher after hours on announcing that Sterling National Bank has agreed to expand the size and extend the maturity of its Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan.
- The revolving credit facility increased by 25% (or $4M) from its current $16M limit to $20M; inventory sublimit of the revolving credit facility also increased by $3M to $14M.
- The maturity dates of both the revolving credit facility and term loan have been extended by three years, from Dec.31, 2022 to Dec.31, 2025.
- The bank has also agreed to allow Air Industries to begin amortizing part of its subordinated debt which will thus reduce interest expense and increase net income.