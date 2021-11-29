Edgewell Personal Care acquires Billie to bolster women's personal care business
Nov. 29, 2021 4:39 PM ETEdgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)PGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) inks a deal to acquire Billie Inc. for $310M.
- Billie is an upstart consumer brand company that sells directly to consumers a broad portfolio of personal care products for women
- EPC says the Billie brand complements and strengthens its position in the women's shaving category, by adding to a portfolio of strong brands such as Schick Intuition, Hydro Silk and Skintimate. Edgewell has been a strategic supplier to Billie since its inception and the acquisition is viewed as a natural evolution of the partnership between the two companies.
- The acquisition is expected to be slightly positive to Edgewell's (EPC) adjusted cash earnings per share during FY22. The transaction was financed with a combination of cash on hand and revolver capacity.
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) ended its pursuit of a merger with Billie earlier this year after facing some regulatory backlash from the Federal Trade Commission.