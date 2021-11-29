Air Lease delivers first of six new Airbus A321-200neo jets to China Airlines
Nov. 29, 2021 4:40 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) has delivered a new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft on long-term lease to China Airlines.
- This is the first of six new A321-200neos confirmed to be delivered to the airline from Air Lease's orderbook with Airbus.
- Air Lease CEO John Plueger said, "ALC is honored to be the first to introduce the A321neo to our long-time customer China Airlines. The A321neo will become the backbone of China Airlines’ single-aisle fleet, providing fleet expansion and modernization, and elevation of their passenger experience to new levels. The greater fuel efficiency and operating flexibility of the A321neo will also maximize profitability and further China Airlines environmental sustainability goals."