Athene and Apollo to acquire controlling stake Aqua Finance for $1B
Nov. 29, 2021
- Athene (NYSE:ATH) and Apollo (NYSE:APO) to acquire a controlling stake in Aqua Finance at a valuation of ~$1B.
- Aqua Finance is a Wisconsin-based, fast-growing consumer lending platform, from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.
- Under the terms of the transaction, Apollo will manage the investment on behalf of Athene.
- Blackstone would also maintain a minority stake in the company.
- The addition of Aqua Finance will increase Apollo’s current $80 billion annual run-rate of asset origination across its platforms, which span commercial and consumer lending.
- “Aqua Finance is an exciting opportunity for Athene to invest in a leading consumer finance platform, to provide capital and expertise to continue to grow the business, and to execute on our strategy with Apollo to invest in high-quality origination platforms,” said Jim Belardi, CEO of Athene.
