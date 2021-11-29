Class Acceleration receives NYSE notice for delayed Form 10-Q filing

Nov. 29, 2021 4:51 PM ETClass Acceleration Corp. (CLAS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) has received a notice from the NYSE regarding delayed filing of its Q321 report.
  • The company is in non-compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 with the SEC. It can regain compliance by filing the report at any time prior to May 22, 2022.
  • Class Acceleration identified an error in certain of its previously issued financial statements, arising from the manner in which it valued its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption. It is continuing to finalize the Q3 Form 10-Q financial statements to reflect the foregoing.
