Affinity Solutions and Tyler Technologies join hands to provide real-time economic recovery data and insights
Nov. 29, 2021 5:12 PM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Affinity Solutions announces a partnership with Tyler Technologies (TYL +4.0%) the largest company in North America solely focused on providing software and services to the public sector.
- By integrating Affinity’s enriched data into company's Recovery Insights solution, municipal and state government leaders will gain real-time visibility into how the post-pandemic recovery has impacted the purchase behaviors of constituents and the resulting economic impact on local businesses.
- "Consumer spending data is one of the most actionable signals that our government leaders look to for economic planning and development. Our partnership with Affinity Solutions informs our state and local government customer, often for the first time, of their constituents’ spending patterns. This is conducted on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and industry-by-industry basis,” said Oliver Wise, Director of Recovery Insights at Tyler Technologies. “This data powers insights in Tyler products that help guide sound and equitable economic policy.”