Bell Boeing bags $149M Defense Logistics Agency Aviation contract

Boeing Q1 Profits Plummet 21 Percent Due To 737 MAX Jet Failings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Bell Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been awarded a maximum $149.07M modification (P00013) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPRPA1-17-D-009U) with four one-year option periods for performance-based logistics and engineering support for the V-22 platform.
  • Using customers are Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Sales to Japan.
  • Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command, Navy and FMS appropriated funds.
  • The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.