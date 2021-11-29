Bell Boeing bags $149M Defense Logistics Agency Aviation contract
Nov. 29, 2021 5:24 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Bell Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been awarded a maximum $149.07M modification (P00013) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPRPA1-17-D-009U) with four one-year option periods for performance-based logistics and engineering support for the V-22 platform.
- Using customers are Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Sales to Japan.
- Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command, Navy and FMS appropriated funds.
- The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.