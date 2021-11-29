National Health Investors collects 82.7% of contractual cash due for November
Nov. 29, 2021 5:25 PM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- In its latest business update, National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) reported that it has collected 82.7% of contractual cash due for November.
- The remaining balance for the month is comprised of 3.8% in deferrals related to Bickford Senior Living; 1.8% in deferrals agreed to with two tenants; 8.3% in unpaid rent related to the legacy Holiday Retirement properties; 2.8% related to amounts expected to be collected; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic.
- The REIT has collected 81.1% of contractual cash due for the fourth quarter to date.
- NHI also agreed to defer $1M in rent due for November from Bickford and ~$0.5M in rent for two other tenants in November which is expected to be repaid with interest.
- As previously disclosed, the firm has agreed with Bickford to defer $4.5M in contractual rent due for the Q421 and expects to grant up to $4M in Q122.
- Meanwhile, the average monthly portfolio occupancy for Senior Living Communities, Bickford and Holiday for Oct'21 were 81.5%, 81.3% and 78.9%, respectively.
- "National Health Investors is hovering near 52-week lows and appears cheap based on most REIT metrics," wrote Trapping Value in its recent analysis on the stock.