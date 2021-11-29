Lockheed Martin secures $124.9M modification contract for Air Force

  • Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (NYSE:LMT) has been awarded a $124.9M firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract FA8682-21-C-0004 for Lot Four and Five of Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles and tooling and test equipment.
  • The contract modification provides for the purchase of an additional 42 Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles and 24 Weapons Data Links in support of Lot Six.
  • Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 22, 2025.
  • This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.
  • The total cumulative face value of the contract is $549.67M.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.
