Lockheed Martin secures $124.9M modification contract for Air Force
Nov. 29, 2021 5:30 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (NYSE:LMT) has been awarded a $124.9M firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract FA8682-21-C-0004 for Lot Four and Five of Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles and tooling and test equipment.
- The contract modification provides for the purchase of an additional 42 Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles and 24 Weapons Data Links in support of Lot Six.
- Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 22, 2025.
- This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.
- The total cumulative face value of the contract is $549.67M.
- Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.