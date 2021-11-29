Twitter closes lower as Dorsey's exit spurs hard look at road ahead
Nov. 29, 2021 5:38 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR), SQBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) jumped as high as 11% this morning but closed down 2.7% on a momentous day for the company - suggesting that investors see changing CEOs from founder Jack Dorsey may not be the panacea for the company that early action suggested.
- Twitter started the year out relatively well, but is now down 13.1% in 2021, and during the past two months has diverged even more from Tech's high fliers over the past few years, not to mention not keeping up with the market:
- Since Dorsey returned as Twitter's CEO six years ago, the stock is up 75% - paling in comparison to Microsoft's 640% gain, Alphabet's 345% rise, Amazon.com's 580% increase and Apple's 450% jump.
- Now Parag Agrawal moves up from the chief technology officer job to CEO, and is mostly winning approval from analysts and onlookers.
- Baird's Colin Sebastian says "Twitter is competing in a market where the 'winners’ are engineering-oriented companies that are nimble, take risks, and prioritize technology over marketing."
- Square (NYSE:SQ) - the company where Dorsey is also CEO, and where he will presumably focus his attention (along with cryptocurrency) - looks to be "at the forefront of many trends in fintech" while Twitter has been "woefully behind many in social media," WSJ's Heard on the Street notes.
- Truist says the choice of Agrawal shows the focus needs to stay on products and technology: "While Jack Dorsey has founded an iconic and unique company that's been near impossible to replicate from a product standpoint, user growth, engagement and the commercialization of the platform have proven much more difficult to nail." Products are key to the better monetization the company seeks, it says.