U.S. nat gas plunge wipes out Friday's gains as weather forecast weighs
- U.S. natural gas futures (NG1:COM) settle -11.4% to $4.854/MMBtu, on the first trading day with the January contract as the front-month, weighed by warm weather forecasts and the demand risk posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.
- Today's move marked the biggest daily decline since January 2019 and erased Friday's big gains, which analysts largely attributed to the expiration of the front-month contract for December delivery.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ
- Gas producers finished mostly lower today: CHK -4%, SWN -3.2%, RRC -2.8%, CRK -1.9%, EQT -1.3%, CTRA -0.7%, but AR +1%.
- "Particularly mild weather from Wednesday to Friday will decimate physical market demand and intensify downward pressure on Henry Hub spot prices," EBW AnalyticsGroup says, according to Bloomberg.
- "The downward pressure should remain," says Again Capital's John Kilduff, as the start of December is looking like a "bust in terms of gas demand" while storage levels have improved this fall.
- The U.S. appears to have ample gas in storage and for production this winter, but the fear that spiking prices and shortages in Europe would become a U.S. problem lifted nat gas futures to 13-year highs in early October.