Relief Therapeutics makes executive changes
Nov. 30, 2021 Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF)
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) announces a series of executive changes.
- Nermeen Varawalla, MD, PhD, MBA has been appointed to the position of Chief Medical Officer, reporting to Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, PhD, MBA, Chairman of Relief.
- Dr. Varawalla will replace Gilles Della Corte, MD, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
- Dr. Varawalla will join Relief from Atlantic Healthcare, a specialist pharmaceutical company with late-stage clinical assets for inflammatory bowel disease and gastrointestinal dysmotility in rare diseases, where she served as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Development.
- Relief also announced that Jeremy Meinen, who currently serves as Vice President of Finance and Administration, will also assume the role of Chief Accounting Officer. In that new role, he will continue to report to Jack Weinstein, CFO and Treasurer.
- Marco Marotta, who became part of Relief upon acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research, has been promoted to Chief Business Officer. He will continue to report to Paolo Galfetti, President of Relief Europe.