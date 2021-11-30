Expro wins four subsea well contracts in Asia/Australia worth over $50M
Nov. 30, 2021 5:54 AM ETExpro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Expro (NYSE:XPRO) has won four significant subsea well access contracts in South East Asia and Australia worth in excess of $50M, two contracts in Australia and two in Malaysia.
- In Australia, the company has won a multi-million dollar contract for the abandonment of 18 subsea wells and the removal of open water production trees.
- In Malaysia, Expro has been awarded a seven-figure contract for the provision of large bore electro hydraulic subsea landing string equipment for a new subsea deepwater campaign.
- Shell has also awarded the company a substantial contract for the provision of a subsea landing string integrated package for the Gumusut-Kakap deepwater field in Malaysia. The contract is for a fixed scope of work on four development wells.
- Mrinal Vohra, Expro’s Region Vice President of Asia Pacific, added: “Expro’s excellent safety record, coupled with our service quality performance and extensive operational knowledge in Asia and Australia, ensures we can safely deliver technical and operational excellence to customers in this region. We look forward to executing the work scope associated with these multiple contract awards to enhance our already strong position in the subsea market.”