Smart Share Global beats on revenue
Nov. 30, 2021 6:06 AM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $144.33M (+0.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.26M.
- BUSINESS OUTLOOK: For the fourth quarter of 2021 ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects to generate RMB800 million to RMB830 million of revenues. This forecast considers the potential impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China.