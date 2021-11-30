Scotiabank receives approval to buy back up to 24M of its common shares
Nov. 30, 2021 6:07 AM ETThe Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to repurchase up to 24M of its common shares, representing approximately 2% of the 1,215,705,098 shares issued and outstanding as of November 22, 2021.
- The bank believes that the buyback at market prices may be an appropriate use of its funds to generate shareholder value.
- Buyback program commences on December 2, 2021, and will terminate on December 1, 2022.
- Previously authorized buyback program of 24M shares expired on June 3, 2020, under which Scotiabank purchased 11,794,800 common shares for cancelation on the open market at a volume weighted average price of approximately $72.41 per common share.