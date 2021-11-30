China Zenix Auto reports Q3 results
Nov. 30, 2021 6:23 AM ETChina Zenix Auto International Limited (ZXAIY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- China Zenix Auto (OTCPK:ZXAIY): Q3 GAAP EPADS of -$0.65.
- Revenue of $62.6M (-12.9% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 22.7% Y/Y.
- Mr. Junqiu Gao, Deputy CEO and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Zenix Auto, commented, "Our unit sales volume further declined during the third quarter as the Chinese economy is undergoing turbulence. Our main products, tubed wheels and tubeless wheels, were down 17.8% and 43.5% in sales volume, respectively. Facing higher raw material costs, we adjusted our prices upward. Aluminum wheel sales experienced both an average selling price increase and volume increase."