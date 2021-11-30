UK antitrust regulator directs Facebook to sell Giphy on competition worries
- The UK's antitrust regulator is directing Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to sell Giphy after claiming that the acquisition could harm social media users and UK advertisers.
- The UK's Competition and Market Authority panel reviewing the $315M Giphy purchase concluded that the deal would reduce competition between social media platforms, according to a statement.
- "By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising," Stuart McIntosh, chair of the independent inquiry group carrying out the phase 2 investigation of the deal," said in the statement.
- The FT reported that the deal was expected to be blocked earlier.
- In August, the CMA said that Facebook's (FB) merger with Giphy would harm competition and remove a competitor from the display advertising market.
- Facebook, now known as Meta, announced its Giphy acquisition in May 2020.