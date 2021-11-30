Ryanair is a catalyst call buy idea at Deutsche Bank with Omicron risk seen overstated
Nov. 30, 2021 7:16 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank issues a catalyst call buy idea on Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) after the airline stock underperformed the market in the last three weeks (-20% vs, STOXX 600 -3%).
- Analyst Jaimes Rowbotham: "While we appreciate that near-term consensus earnings & cash flow forecasts may have to be trimmed due to returning travel restrictions & booking hesitancy, and that the magnitude of the potential cuts is almost impossible to gauge without incremental information on the new variant, we have nonetheless been surprised by the magnitude of the negative reaction, especially given our view that medium-term consensus forecasts for the group are unlikely to have to change. On 26th November 2021, Ryanair lost ~€2.2bn in market cap (-12%) – broadly equivalent to the amount of cash it burnt during the whole of its fiscal year to March 2021 when it carried just 27m passengers, down 82% on FY20."
- Rowbotham and team say they would be highly surprised if the new Omicron variant were to set the industry back by a year and call the pullback an interesting entry point in terms of valuation.
- Shares of Ryanair (RYAAY) are up 0.45% in Dublin trading.
- Yesterday, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said the airline would not cancel flights dye to the Omicron risk.