Mereo Bio gains 7% on promising etigilimab + nivolumab data in solid tumors
Nov. 30, 2021 7:20 AM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) pops 7% premarket after announcing interim efficacy, safety, and biomarker data on patients from Phase 1b/2 ACTIVATE study of etigilimab, in combination with nivolumab in select recurrent advanced / metastatic solid tumors.
- The ACTIVATE study aims to enroll approx. 125 patients across seven parallel cohorts.
- As of the cut-off date, there are one complete response in cervical cancer, one partial response in ovarian cancer and four instances of stable disease in ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and uveal melanoma.
- The combination of etigilimab and nivolumab has been safe and well tolerated, with no new safety signals.
- The company looks forward to provide additional updates on the study in 2022.
- Last month, the FDA granted Orphan Drug status to Mereo's AATD treatment alvelestat.