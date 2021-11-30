Mereo Bio gains 7% on promising etigilimab + nivolumab data in solid tumors

Nov. 30, 2021 7:20 AM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Human Cancer Cell

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) pops 7% premarket after announcing interim efficacy, safety, and biomarker data on patients from Phase 1b/2 ACTIVATE study of etigilimab, in combination with nivolumab in select recurrent advanced / metastatic solid tumors.
  • The ACTIVATE study aims to enroll approx. 125 patients across seven parallel cohorts.
  • As of the cut-off date, there are one complete response in cervical cancer, one partial response in ovarian cancer and four instances of stable disease in ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and uveal melanoma.
  • The combination of etigilimab and nivolumab has been safe and well tolerated, with no new safety signals.
  • The company looks forward to provide additional updates on the study in 2022.
  • Last month, the FDA granted Orphan Drug status to Mereo's AATD treatment alvelestat.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.