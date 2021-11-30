Arcus Biosciences partner exercises option for anti-TIGIT program covering Asia
Nov. 30, 2021 8:15 AM ETArcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Taiho Pharmaceutical has exercised its option for two anti-TIGIT antibodies, domvanalimab (AB154) and AB308, from Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), the companies announced on Tuesday.
- Domvanalimab is an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody, and AB308 is an Fc-enabled anti-TIGIT antibody currently undergoing studies at Arcus (RCUS). TIGIT is an immune checkpoint found in human immune cells such as T and NK cells.
- The transaction covering Japan and certain other territories in Asia (excluding China) entitles Arcus (RCUS) to receive an option exercise payment in addition to milestone payments and royalties on net sales in the event of regulatory authorization of products.
- The option exercise follows an option and license agreement signed between the two companies in September 2017.
- During the first nine months of the year, Arcus (RCUS) reported $28.4M in collaboration revenue compared to $12.9M a year ago.