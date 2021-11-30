VIR, HEPA and POLA among pre market gainers
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) +90% on FDA label expansion for pain therapy
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) +66%.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) +53% announces independent data monitoring committee provides positive interim safety assessment for part 2 COVID-19 RESERVOIR clinical trial of Niclosamide for the treatment of gastrointestinal infections
- ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) +41% secures US patent directed to sequential use of Methioninase & Asparaginase against solid tumors
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) +38% on positive mirvetuximab data in ovarian cancer
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) +29% wins five year bid to operate consolidated cash center in Hadyai, Thailand
- Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) +15% amid social media chatter
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) +15%.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) +15% announces plans for clinical SARS-CoV-2 antibody trials following validation study
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) +13% confirms retained activity of ensovibep on positions mutated in Omicron
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) +12%.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +11% unveils RapidVax vaccine platform targeting emerging biological threats
- NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) +11%.
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) +11%.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) +11% on publication of cell therapy study results against respiratory disorder
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) +10% signs strategic partnership with pet hospital SAAS solution provider, Evetsoft
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) +10% on Q3 results
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) +8%.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) +9% on Q3 results
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +10% receives FDA fast track designation for CRV431 for the treatment of NAS
- Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) +7% wins FDA green light for Phase 2 trial in COVID-related distress for frontline clinicians
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) +7%.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) +4% on promising zandelisib data in follicular lymphoma