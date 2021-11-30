Hot Stocks: DLTR downgrade; JKS earnings; INTU, ARRY offerings; MEIP clinical data
Nov. 30, 2021 8:31 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)JKS, INTU, ARRY, MEIPBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) represented one of the highest-profile names making headlines in Tuesday's pre-market action. Shares retreated following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs.
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) also experienced selling pressure in pre-market trading, weighed down by lackluster revenue performance in its latest quarterly results.
- Meanwhile, a secondary offering of stock sent Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) lower before the bell, while Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) lost ground on news of an offering of convertible notes.
- Turning to the upside, MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) gained traction in pre-market trading following the release of promising clinical trial data.
Decliners
- Dollar Tree (DLTR) slipped nearly 3% in pre-market action after Goldman Sachs downgraded the low-price retailer from Buy to Neutral. The firm argued that DLTR's recent price hikes could cut into store traffic.
- JinkoSolar (JKS) staged a pre-market retreat after its Q3 revenue failed to meet expectations. The firm's top-line figure edged up 3% to $1.33B. Weighed down by the quarterly results, JKS declined nearly 6%.
- News of a secondary offering put pressure on shares of Intuit (INTU). The maker of tax preparation software declined nearly 4% after the offering of more than 1.5M shares were priced at $668.95. The shares are being offered by Dan Kurzius, co-founder of Mailchimp.
- Array Technologies (ARRY) also lost ground on an offering. The company plans to sell $325M in convertible senior notes through a private placement. On fear that the convertible notes will eventually lead to equity dilution, shares plunged almost 10%.
Gainer
- MEI Pharma (MEIP) advanced nearly 6% on promising clinical trial results for its zandelisib product. The Phase 2 study tested the drug as a treatment for follicular lymphoma in patients who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.
