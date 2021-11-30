Hot Stocks: DLTR downgrade; JKS earnings; INTU, ARRY offerings; MEIP clinical data

Nov. 30, 2021 8:31 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)JKS, INTU, ARRY, MEIPBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) represented one of the highest-profile names making headlines in Tuesday's pre-market action. Shares retreated following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs.
  • JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) also experienced selling pressure in pre-market trading, weighed down by lackluster revenue performance in its latest quarterly results.
  • Meanwhile, a secondary offering of stock sent Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) lower before the bell, while Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) lost ground on news of an offering of convertible notes.
  • Turning to the upside, MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) gained traction in pre-market trading following the release of promising clinical trial data.

Decliners

  • Dollar Tree (DLTR) slipped nearly 3% in pre-market action after Goldman Sachs downgraded the low-price retailer from Buy to Neutral. The firm argued that DLTR's recent price hikes could cut into store traffic.
  • JinkoSolar (JKS) staged a pre-market retreat after its Q3 revenue failed to meet expectations. The firm's top-line figure edged up 3% to $1.33B. Weighed down by the quarterly results, JKS declined nearly 6%.
  • News of a secondary offering put pressure on shares of Intuit (INTU). The maker of tax preparation software declined nearly 4% after the offering of more than 1.5M shares were priced at $668.95. The shares are being offered by Dan Kurzius, co-founder of Mailchimp.
  • Array Technologies (ARRY) also lost ground on an offering. The company plans to sell $325M in convertible senior notes through a private placement. On fear that the convertible notes will eventually lead to equity dilution, shares plunged almost 10%.

Gainer

  • MEI Pharma (MEIP) advanced nearly 6% on promising clinical trial results for its zandelisib product. The Phase 2 study tested the drug as a treatment for follicular lymphoma in patients who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.
  • Looking for more of the day's biggest winners and losers? Turn to SA's On The Move sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.