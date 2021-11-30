China stepping over Canada in the energy transition with world's largest green hydrogen project
Nov. 30, 2021 8:30 AM ETChina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNPMF)APDBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sinopec (OTCPK:SNPMF) announced today plans for the world's largest green hydrogen plant, with capacity for 20k tons annually.
- With completion planned for mid-2023, the project will draw on solar and wind power to generate green hydrogen.
- All components, from solar and wind capture, to transmission and the electrolyzer will be manufactured in China.
- The world's largest green hydrogen plant was inaugurated in Canada earlier this year by Air Products (NYSE:APD), and is set to produce 3k tons annually.
- According to the US Department of Energy Hydrogen Program, one gallon of hydrogen contains the same energy content as 1/20th of a gallon of diesel fuel.
- With China consuming ~4mb/d of diesel daily, or around 200m tons per year, this record-setting, 20k ton per year hydrogen project is unlikely to alter China's appetite for oil anytime soon.