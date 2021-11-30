China stepping over Canada in the energy transition with world's largest green hydrogen project

  • Sinopec (OTCPK:SNPMF) announced today plans for the world's largest green hydrogen plant, with capacity for 20k tons annually.
  • With completion planned for mid-2023, the project will draw on solar and wind power to generate green hydrogen.
  • All components, from solar and wind capture, to transmission and the electrolyzer will be manufactured in China.
  • The world's largest green hydrogen plant was inaugurated in Canada earlier this year by Air Products (NYSE:APD), and is set to produce 3k tons annually.
  • According to the US Department of Energy Hydrogen Program, one gallon of hydrogen contains the same energy content as 1/20th of a gallon of diesel fuel.
  • With China consuming ~4mb/d of diesel daily, or around 200m tons per year, this record-setting, 20k ton per year hydrogen project is unlikely to alter China's appetite for oil anytime soon.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.