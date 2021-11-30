Chinook forms joint venture SanReno with investor syndicate focused on kidney therapies
Nov. 30, 2021 8:42 AM ETChinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with an investor syndicate to form SanReno Therapeutics to develop and commercialize kidney disease therapies in China.
- Frazier Healthcare Partners and Pivotal bioVenture Partners China, as well as existing Chinook investors Versant Ventures and Samsara BioCapital, has invested $40M in exchange for a $50M ownership of SanReno.
- Chinook has granted SanReno exclusive rights to develop and commercialize atrasentan and BION-1301 in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and Singapore in exchange for 50% ownership of SanReno.
- Chinook is entitled to receive milestone payments and royalties for the two candidates, while SanReno is responsible for development and commercialization costs.
- Chinook had a $160M share offering earlier this month.