Latham acquires Radiant Pools for $90M
Nov. 30, 2021 8:44 AM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Latham (NASDAQ:SWIM) acquired Radiant Pools for ~$90M which will expand the former's product portfolio into vinyl-lined, aluminum-walled swimming pools, which are an affordable option that allow consumers to create the ultimate backyard experience, and which provide solutions for a variety of backyard pool applications.
- Radiant Pools uses patented technology, derived from aerospace engineering, to make structurally insulated wall panels, which makes its products a durable and aesthetically pleasing option for homeowners.
- "Radiant Pools is an excellent addition to Latham’s product portfolio since it complements our existing business and enables us to expand our addressable market," president & CEO Scott Rajeski commented.
- Radiant Pools primarily serves the Northeastern U.S. and its generates ~$35M in annual sales.
- The acquisition was funded through a combination of Latham’s existing cash and incremental borrowing under its revolving credit facility, which was amended to provide for incremental term loans in total principal amount of $50M.
- The acquisition is expected to have no material impact on Latham’s FY21 outlook.