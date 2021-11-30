Orion announces multiple contract awards
Nov. 30, 2021 8:48 AM ETOrion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Orion Group's (NYSE:ORN) concrete segment has won multiple contracts, worth approximately $28M.
- The contract awards include three projects in the Dallas area: $5.6M contract for a cold storage facility, a $4.3M contract for the construction of two cast-in-place retirement residential buildings and a $3.8M contract for a data center expansion. All three projects are expected to commence in Q122 and finish in Q422.
- Additionally, the concrete segment won a contract valued at $5.1M to construct tilt-wall warehouses in Houston market and a contract valued at $9.2M to build a mixed-use office-retail-residential building. Work on both projects is expected to begin during the Q122 and be completed by the Q123.
- Furthermore, Orion's Marine segment has won three contracts totaling ~$16M.
- The contract awards include: a $7.1M project awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for dredging in the Freeport Harbor Channel in Texas; a $4.1M contract by a local port in Texas for a pipeline removal project related to future expansion; and a $5.2M contract by a private sector client for the installation of a bulkhead wall for shore protection in Florida.