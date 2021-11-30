Actively-managed Ethereum ETF proposed by Kelly Intelligence
Nov. 30, 2021 8:52 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)BITO, BTC-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Kelly Intelligence intends to launch the Kelly Ethereum Strategy ETF (EX), which will be an actively managed fund that aims to offer market participants exposure to the Ethereum market.
- EX will achieve its investment objective by capitalizing on standardized cash-settled Ether Futures contracts. The exchange traded fund will also not invest in Ether or other digital assets directly as U.S. regulators have yet to approve such a product.
- EX will use the same strategy that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) uses to offer exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) except to Ethereum (ETH-USD).
- Kevin Kelly, the organization's founder, and CEO told Blockworks: "Kelly Intelligence's interest in ether is predicated on the fact that we are at the start of the fourth industrial revolution – what we call the intelligence revolution — where the Ethereum network will be an integral part of our lives going forward."
- Moreover, EX did not provide an expense ratio in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. However, if Bitcoin Futures ETFs are any indication, investors can expect an expense ratio to range between 0.65% and 0.95% for EX.
- Cryptocurrency daily price action: Ethereum +6.2% and Bitcoin +1.4%.
- U.S. regulators continue to drag their feet on allowing issuers to create products that hold crypto assets directly as they still deem that not to be legal here in the United States. Meanwhile, Singapore is moving forward with a Spot Bitcoin ETF as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which oversees the securities, has greenlit the idea.