Nissan quietly revs up its electrification plans
Nov. 30, 2021 8:53 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) plans to launch 15 new electric vehicles by fiscal 2030 and is setting a target for 50% electrification of the company’s model lineup.
- JPMorgan says it is worth noting the comments made by Nissan on the cost roadmap for all-solid-state batteries, which management expecting to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75/kWh by FY2028 and then aim to finally bring it down to $65/kWh.
- "Few companies have talked about ASSB costs thus far, and we think attention will also focus on development progress. We feel that Nissan’s strategy for using its technological base is level-headed, and going forward we expect appraisal of the company to hinge on the effectiveness of its strategy."
- The Ommicron headlines over the last few trading sessions have shifted the focus away from Nissan's electrification plans.
- Shares of Nissan trade slightly above their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.