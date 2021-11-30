Informatica EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue; issues Q4 and full year guidance
Nov. 30, 2021 8:58 AM ETInformatica Inc. (INFA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Informatica (NYSE:INFA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $361.81M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.43M.
- Press Release
- Fourth Quarter 2021 outlook: Total revenues in the range of $393.5 million to $398.5 million, representing approximately 5% year-over-year growth vs. consensus of $395.04M.
- Full-Year 2021 outlook: Total revenues in the range of $1,430.8 million to $1,435.8 million, representing approximately 8% year-over-year growth vs. consensus of $1.43B; Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $347.5 million to $352.5 million and Unlevered free cash flows (after-tax) in the range of $288.7 million to $298.7 million.