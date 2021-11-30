JinkoSolar sinks as Q3 total shipments slump, Q4 outlook disappoints
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) -6% pre-market after Q3 GAAP earnings missed estimates and its Q4 revenue forecast also fell short of expectations.
- Q3 revenues rose 3% Y/Y to $1.33B, slightly below analyst consensus, and gross margin of 15.1% was below 17% in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 total shipments were 4,993 MW, including 4,671 MW for solar modules, down 4% Q/Q and 2.4% Y/Y.
- JinkoSolar sees Q4 revenues of $1.8B-$2.2B, below $2.29B analyst consensus, with gross margin expected in the 13%-16% range and total shipments of 7.3-8.8 GW.
- The company also expects total shipments for 2021 of 22.8-24.3 GW, below prior guidance of 25-30 GW.
- JinkoSolar says total shipments were slowed by "the delay in sales revenue recognition caused by logistical issues and blockages," and logistics costs rose compared with Q2, and module prices reached their highest in nearly a year.
- "However, due to the transition to renewable energy in most regions of the world, the increase in electricity prices, financing support and other favorable policies, clients are more willing to accept higher module prices," the company says.
- "Currently in its most severe shortage," JinkoSolar says it expects polysilicon supply "will gradually return to sufficient levels starting next year, and as a result, installation demand is expected to increase significantly."