SinglePoint to acquire New England-based solar installation company
Nov. 30, 2021 9:01 AM ETSinglepoint, Inc. (SING)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING) signs agreement to acquire 80.1% Boston Solar, a full EPC solar installer in New England.
- This acquisition provides small/medium residential and commercial installation capabilities with the largest being 1 megawatt project and aligns with SinglePoint's plan to focus on solar energy market.
- Founded in 2011, Boston Solar targets minimum ~$25M in revenue for 2022.
- The transaction is expected to close prior to year-end or within Q1 2022.
- "Our next phase of non-organic growth is designed to be facilitated through targeted acquisitions that meet our criteria and that match the growing demand for renewable energy and energy storage," says Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint.