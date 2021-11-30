Dillard's tumbles as UBS says share price is 44% too high
Nov. 30, 2021
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares trade down 6.15% in the pre-market as UBS initiates coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $190, 44% below the share price at Monday's close.
- "We think the market underestimates the pressure on DDS earnings due to tough FY22 compares and macro headwinds," writes analyst Mauricio Serna. He expects Dillard's and other large department stores to lose market share to other retailers and earnings to reach their peak in FY21 before a series of misses occurs.
- Dillard's has been the best performer in the consumer segment over the past year, rising 584%. 2 of 3 analysts covering the stock are bearish with an average price target of $222.