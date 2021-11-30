Nortech Systems announces $6.1M in PPP loan forgiveness
Nov. 30, 2021 9:41 AM ETNortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nortech Systems (NSYS) provided an update related to the status of its Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness application with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
- On Apr.21, 2020, the company executed a promissory note to Bank of America National Association in the total principal amount of $6.1M under the PPP.
- On Nov.29, Nortech received notification through BOA that the PPP loan and accrued interest has been fully forgiven by the SBA and the forgiveness payment date was Nov.3.
- The financial impact of PPP loan forgiveness will be reflected in Q4 results.