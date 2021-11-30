Consumer confidence falls in November

Nov. 30, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

Sentiment analysis for positive and negative mentions in charts and graphs.
designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • November Consumer Confidence: 109.5 vs. 110.7 consensus and 111.6 prior (revised from 113.8).
  • Present situation index: 142.5 vs. 145.5 prior.
  • Expectations index: 87.6 vs. 89.0 prior.
  • "Consumer confidence moderated in November, following a gain in October," said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Expectations about short-term growth prospects ticked up, but job and income prospects ticked down. Concerns about rising prices—and, to a lesser degree, the Delta variant—were the primary drivers of the slight decline in confidence. The Conference Board expects this to be a good holiday season for retailers and confidence levels suggest the economic expansion will continue into early 2022. However, both confidence and spending will likely face headwinds from rising prices and a potential resurgence of COVID-19 in the coming months."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.