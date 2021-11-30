Consumer confidence falls in November
Nov. 30, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- November Consumer Confidence: 109.5 vs. 110.7 consensus and 111.6 prior (revised from 113.8).
- Present situation index: 142.5 vs. 145.5 prior.
- Expectations index: 87.6 vs. 89.0 prior.
- "Consumer confidence moderated in November, following a gain in October," said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Expectations about short-term growth prospects ticked up, but job and income prospects ticked down. Concerns about rising prices—and, to a lesser degree, the Delta variant—were the primary drivers of the slight decline in confidence. The Conference Board expects this to be a good holiday season for retailers and confidence levels suggest the economic expansion will continue into early 2022. However, both confidence and spending will likely face headwinds from rising prices and a potential resurgence of COVID-19 in the coming months."